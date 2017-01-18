Competency questioned in FL flamingo death case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Competency questioned in FL flamingo death case

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of killing a flamingo at Busch Gardens is heading to court in Tampa to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

The hearing Wednesday morning is scheduled to determine whether 45-year-old Joseph Corrao of Orlando understands the charges against him and is able to participate in the proceedings.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Corraro's lawyers are asking to have doctors examine him.

He is facing a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals stemming from the death of Pinky the pink flamingo on Aug. 2 while visiting Busch Gardens with his family.

According to police reports, Corraro reached into an animal pen, grabbed Pinky and slammed her to the ground. She was later euthanized.

Corraro was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond days later.

