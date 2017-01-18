WWII torpedo dug up, later detonated

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

UPDATE: The ordnance was moved offshore and detonated.

EARLIER:

Steve Hawn has seen military munitions surface in Vero Beach before.

Tuesday, however, was a little different.



“This one a little bit bigger and a little bit closer,” he says.



How close you might ask?



Smack dab in the middle of the Ocean Ridge neighborhood in Vero.



“These windows are made to withstand hurricanes,” Hawn says. “I don't know about bombs, I really don't want to figure that out.”



Construction crews were digging in the neighborhood Monday when they made the explosive find.



Its called the ‘Tiny Tim Rocket’, used by the United States towards the end of World War II.



“The rockets were actually launched from an aircraft and they had about a 150-pound warhead on the front of them,” says Lt. Charles Kirby with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.



But how did it get here?



Kirby said the area was used as a training ground for the Navy.



“Basically the aircraft would come over and they would drop some inert rounds, some live rounds, blowing up different types of targets,” he says.



Officials say the ’Tiny Tim’ has been there for at least 75 years.

Now the task at hand is getting it out and keeping neighbors safe.



“The danger comes when they start to move it," Kirby says. "If something were to go wrong, and there's no anticipation that it will, what's the worse case scenario and what's the blast zone? That's what we'll evacuate people back to.”



Hawn isn't panicking just yet.



“We moved a year and a half ago, we've had a hurricane, three tornadoes, two bombs, 13 inches of rain,” he says. “We go where the action is.

Late Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office released their evacuation plan.

All homes within 800 feet of the site will be asked to evacuate at 10 a.m. and should be able to return to their homes at 1 p.m.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will be going door to door beginning at 8 a.m. asking those affected to leave the area.



The ordnance will be towed out in the ocean approximately one mile and detonated.



