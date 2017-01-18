Wellington homicide suspect denied bond

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Joseph Bilella, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Yasir Jackson of Wellington.

Deputies say the homicide was committed when Jackson tried to rob Bilella of drugs and weapons. Jackson was denied bond during a court appearance Wednesday morning.

EARLIER STORY:

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies say they have a suspect in custody after a fatal shooting overnight in Wellington.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Periwinkle Place near Wellington Trace and Greenview Shores Boulevard.

"It's nerve wracking,"said neighbor Victoria Babcock. "I didn't know if it was random or if it was isolated. It was kind of scary this morning until we found out it wasn't random."

Deputies said when they arrived to a duplex they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where PBSO said he later died.

An hour later after the shooting, PBSO's helicopter was in the air and deputies were parked at major intersections. Deputies say their search yielded an arrest.

Neighbor Alberto Leal is thinking about taking extra safety measures around his home. "It's a tragic situation," he said. "We're definitely thinking about now to [take more] security precautions."

Deputies have not released the identity of the person who was arrested or the victim.