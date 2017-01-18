All clear at Mandel Jewish Community Center - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All clear at Mandel Jewish Community Center

UPDATE: Police have given the 'all clear' after investigating a bomb threat at the JCC in Palm Beach Gardens.

EARLIER:

Palm Beach Gardens police were called out to investigate a bomb scare Wednesday morning at the Mandel Jewish Community Center on Hood Road.

A fire truck and police could be seen in front of the Arthur Meyer Jewish Academy.

Children were evacuated from the building and the facility says they are safe.

A lockdown in effect an no one is currently allowed on campus. 

Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center Wednesday morning, according to NBC Miami.

They later cleared the scene. It's unclear if there was any connection with the threat in Palm Beach Gardens.

The latest threat in Miami Beach happened about a week after threats were called in at the same JCC as well as the Alper JCC in Kendall, NBC Miami reported.

 

