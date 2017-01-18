Upcoming Concerts and Performances at the South Florida Fair - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Upcoming Concerts and Performances at the South Florida Fair

This year's fair is chock-full of talented musicians and performers! Here is a list of the upcoming artists performing at the various stages at the fair. You can also see the full schedule of events HERE.

NEAL MCCOY

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
8:00 PM
COCA-COLA STAGE

MOLLY HATCHET

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
8:00 PM - FOLLOWING BIKE NITE PARADE
COCA-COLA STAGE

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

MONDAY, JANUARY 23
2:00 PM
COCA-COLA STAGE

REEL BIG FISH

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
8:00 PM
COCA-COLA STAGE

CHASE BRYANT

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
8:00 PM
COCA-COLA STAGE

38 SPECIAL

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
8:00 PM - FOLLOWING BIKE NITE PARADE
COCA-COLA

TYZEN

"HYPNOSIS THAT ROCKS"

JANUARY 13-29, 2017
EXPO EAST THEATRE

CHEF LANDRY'S

COMEDY CAJUN COOKING SHOW

JANUARY 20-29, 2017
EXPO EAST THEATER

IMPERSONATORS

EXPO EAST THEATER

You will feel you are right in the middle of the action when an impersonator takes the stage!

Visit our Daily Schedule for more information

HARRY CONNICK JR.

HARRY CONNICK JR.

January 16, 17, & 18 

IRMA THOMAS

IRMA THOMAS

Thursday, January 19 

FATS DOMINO

FATS DOMINO

January 23 & 24 

LOUIS ARMSTRONG

LOUIS ARMSTRONG

January 25 & 26 

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE EATING CONTEST

Saturday, January 21
11:00 AM
Expo East Theater

BABY BEAUTIFUL & TWINS CONTEST

Saturday, January 28
Registration starts at 10:00 AM

SCHOOL THEATRE PERFORMANCES

Boynton Beach High Theatre Academy
Wellington High School Wolverine Musical Theatre

NEW ORLEANS ON ICE

EVERYDAY
FORD THEATER

STARZ OF THE FUTURE

Dream Team, 1st Place Winners

Dream Team, 1st Place Winners 

JANUARY 20-22

COMMUNITY STAGE

DENNIS LEE

JANUARY 23-29

COMMUNITY STAGE

