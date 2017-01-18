Upcoming Concerts and Performances at the South Florida Fair

Friday, April 21 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-04-21 13:09:58 GMT
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
This year's fair is chock-full of talented musicians and performers! Here is a list of the upcoming artists performing at the various stages at the fair. You can also see the full schedule of events HERE.
NEAL MCCOY
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 8:00 PM COCA-COLA STAGE
MOLLY HATCHET
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19 8:00 PM - FOLLOWING BIKE NITE PARADE COCA-COLA STAGE
PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND
MONDAY, JANUARY 23 2:00 PM COCA-COLA STAGE
REEL BIG FISH
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 8:00 PM COCA-COLA STAGE
CHASE BRYANT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 8:00 PM COCA-COLA STAGE
38 SPECIAL
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 8:00 PM - FOLLOWING BIKE NITE PARADE COCA-COLA
TYZEN
"HYPNOSIS THAT ROCKS"
JANUARY 13-29, 2017 EXPO EAST THEATRE
CHEF LANDRY'S
COMEDY CAJUN COOKING SHOW
JANUARY 20-29, 2017 EXPO EAST THEATER
IMPERSONATORS
EXPO EAST THEATER
You will feel you are right in the middle of the action when an impersonator takes the stage!