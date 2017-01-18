Pet of the Week Oreo

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Oreo. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Oreo:

Hi. My name is Oreo. I guess that's a popular name for a cat, because I've seen some other 4 legged friends with the same name here at Peggy Adams. But I think I'm a little unique, because there's no white stuff here. Sure there's funny and friendly stuff, but I think I'm one of those "chocolate" Oreos…That's cool with me, because it makes me stand out, just like me personality! Spend just a few minutes with me and you'll see what a loving guy I am! I love attention, I can’t get enough of it. Pet, scratch or rub me anywhere, even my belly! I’ll roll over on my back so it’s easy for you to get to. Lap time is really great too. If you find little dribbles on your arms or legs, it just means that I’m really enjoying my time with you. Who needs the cream, when you've got the sugar? All that chocolate goodness is just waiting for you right here to gobble up…and just think - no calories!

Learn more about Oreo here.

Learn more about the Meet Your Match Program here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.