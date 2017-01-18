Mom charged after 5-y.o. daughter shoots herself - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mom charged after 5-y.o. daughter shoots herself

CHICAGO (AP) -- Police say a 5-year-old Chicago girl is in serious condition after she shot herself in the abdomen with a handgun that she found in her mother's purse.

Police said Wednesday that the girl's mother, 22-year-old Larrinita Starks, has been charged with child endangerment.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's West Side. Police say the girl got the gun from her mother's purse in a bedroom.

Starks is due in court March 16. She doesn't have a listed phone number and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police say the injured girl is in serious condition. Her grandmother, Oretha Miller, says the child is stable and recovering.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.