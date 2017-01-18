Officers cleared for shooting woman w/ fake gun

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia prosecutor has cleared two police officers in the shooting death of a woman who was brandishing a replica handgun.

Commonwealth's Attorney Greg Underwood said in a report Wednesday that India Beaty pulled the fake weapon from her waistband as the Norfolk officers approached her March 19.

The officers had confronted the 25-year-old after she pulled the black replica handgun on a man in a shopping center parking lot. The report said officers identified themselves as police and that Beaty ignored their commands to get on the ground.

The report said officers shot Beaty after she lifted her shirt and grabbed the fake weapon. An autopsy revealed that she had cocaine and alcohol in her system.

The report does not provide the races of the officers. Beaty was black.