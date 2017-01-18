PBSO deputy accused of choking girlfriend

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Story Video: Click here

Jason Nebergall was arrested last month on charges he forced himself on a woman while on duty. Nebergall pled not guilty to sexual batter charges Wednesday.

Then there's Deputy Frantz Felisma, charged with using his police laptop to access the personal information of dozens of people and selling it. Investigators says his accomplice then opened fake credit card accounts and netted thousands of dollars. He's currently in jail.

Deputy Martin Casarez is on paid leave, accused of drinking at a local bar December 28, then crashing into a parked vehicle. A police report says Casarez's blood alcohol level was .205, nearly 3 times the legal limit.

And body cam video just released by Tampa police, allegedly shows police interaction with a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Lieutenant last month.

Tampa Police say they were called to a Marriott Hotel for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they confronted PBSO Lieutenant Chris Caris and his wife. Caris was not arrested, but remains on administrative leave from the Sheriff's Office.