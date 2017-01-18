Florida Rep. among 60 to boycott inauguration

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Story Video: Click here

As preparations for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump are underway, the list of members of Congress boycotting the ceremony is growing.

Around 60 Democrats announced they will not be attending the event, including two from Florida: Rep. Darren Soto and Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Hastings said in a statement “I choose to stand with Rep. John Lewis and every American that expects our President to serve with compassion and humility.”

Hastings did not return calls for further comments on Wednesday.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel said she is hearing from her concerned constituents every day.

“People are in a panic,” Frankel said. “They’re very anxious. I can’t walk down the street without someone pulling me over and asking me what are you going to do about this? And make sure you fight hard.”

Frankel said she is offended by many things the President-elect has said but that won’t keep her from attending.

“A peaceful transition is really the hallmark of our democracy,” Frankel said.

Congressman Ted Deutch agreed.

“I’m going to show respect to the office and the democracy that we live in,” Deutch said.

Both said they understand their colleagues who are boycotting the ceremony.

“What the President-elect tweeted about John Lewis is disgraceful,” Deutch said. “John Lewis is an American Hero.”

Frankel will also attend the Women’s March on D.C., a protest against President-elect Trump.

“I think it’s going to be a very healthy, peaceful demonstration,” Frankel said.

Both representatives said they’re looking forward to working with Republicans to get things done in Washington, D.C.. The hard work, they said, begins after the inauguration.

“When the President-elect says the election wasn’t about cutting Medicare and Social Security, I want to work with him to make sure that that’s the case,” Deutch said.