Corey Jones' brother talks about investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.- Listening for clues, tears, more question, tonight from Corey Jones brother, C.J. as he opens up about the massive information released surrounding the investigation into his brother’s October 2015 shooting death.

On Tuesday, a trove of information was made public, including audio of Corey's last words.

"I cried. I listened to it over 100 times. I listened for clues and different things that people might not hear," C.J. Jones says at his brother's memorial off of the PGA Blvd exit off I-95 South.



According to investigators, then Palm Beach Garden's police officer Nouman Raja was in street clothes when he approached Jones. Raja told investigators when he identified himself as an policeman, Jones pulled out a gun, and Raja was forced to fire.



In this recording, a phone call between Jones and a roadside service operator, we never hear Raja identify himself before shooting.



"Communicate. That's basically what it was about," C.J. Jones says. "Communication."



C.J. says he talked to his brother several times that night about Corey's broken down car, the whole time Corey's demeanor calm.



But looking back tonight, C.J. couldn't hold back, speaking directly to Raja.



"If you were that scared all you had to do is apologize to us and let us know that you messed up. That you messed up, bro. That you're an officer. You messed up. That's all you had to say. But no, you lied. You lied to your momma, you lied to us, you lied to the family, you lied to reporters, you lied to your surgeon, you lied to the police, you lied to everybody. Now look where you're at."



We reached out to Raja's attorney for comment but haven't heard back.



Raja has been charged with manslaughter and first degree murder.