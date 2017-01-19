FDOT asks for input on St. Lucie road project - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FDOT asks for input on St. Lucie road project

The Florida Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s opinion about proposed improvements to Midway Road in St. Lucie County.

There will be an open house at 5 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

A presentation is planned for 6 p.m. then you can share your thoughts on the plan.

FDOT wants the public to think about the location, design and potential impacts on the economy and environment.

RELATED LINK: http://www.midwayrd.com/

