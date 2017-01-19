2-Year-old girl saves baby sister's life - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2-Year-old girl saves baby sister's life

Elena Betancourt, who is 2 and a half years old, was honored by the St. Lucie County Fire Department Wednesday for saving her baby sister from drowning.

Firefighters say the baby fell in her family's pool while her mother briefly ran out to her car. They say Betancourt, who can't swim, put on a pool floatie, jumped in the water, paddled to her little sister and pulled her out of the pool.

Soon after, a neighbor performed CPR, then paramedics arrived and took over. The baby was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where she was placed on life support for more than 24 hours.

Firefighters say the 10-month-old likely only survived because of her sister's fast action.

