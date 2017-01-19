2-Year-old girl saves baby sister's life

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Story Video: Click here

Elena Betancourt, who is 2 and a half years old, was honored by the St. Lucie County Fire Department Wednesday for saving her baby sister from drowning.

Firefighters say the baby fell in her family's pool while her mother briefly ran out to her car. They say Betancourt, who can't swim, put on a pool floatie, jumped in the water, paddled to her little sister and pulled her out of the pool.

Soon after, a neighbor performed CPR, then paramedics arrived and took over. The baby was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where she was placed on life support for more than 24 hours.

Firefighters say the 10-month-old likely only survived because of her sister's fast action.