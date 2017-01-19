Gas line explosion caught on camera - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas line explosion caught on camera

Story Video: Click here

(NBC) - The rupture of a natural gas line and explosion in Texas was recorded Monday night by a police officer’s dash camera. 

The explosion occurred in Spearman, Texas, creating a massive fireball at a pipeline maintained by DCP Midstream.

As the officer races toward the flames, the video shows a towering inferno.

 

Crews were able to cut off the gas, and the fire eventually burned itself out.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the explosion or how long repairs on the pipeline will take.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel
 

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.