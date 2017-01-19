Man killed in Port St. Lucie condo fire identified

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A man in his 50s died overnight after a large fire at a condominium in Port St. Lucie.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the blaze occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Green Acres Circle.

The district said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived.

Fire Chief Mike Merritt said firefighters went into the unit to extinguish the fire and found a deceased man in a bedroom.

Merritt said the victim's elderly mother, Dolores Donohue, 74, escaped the fire, but her adult son died.

He was identified as Kevin Donohue, 55.

Some adjoining units had water damage, but crews were able to contain the flames in the apartment where the fire started.

On scene of a fire in Port St. Lucie. Appears to be a big hole in the roof of an apt building @WPTV pic.twitter.com/7CZL4ABw8J — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) January 19, 2017

