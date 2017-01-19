Man killed in Port St. Lucie condo fire identified - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man killed in Port St. Lucie condo fire identified

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A man in his 50s died overnight after a large fire at a condominium in Port St. Lucie.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the blaze occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Green Acres Circle.

The district said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived. 

Fire Chief Mike Merritt said firefighters went into the unit to extinguish the fire and found a deceased man in a bedroom.

Merritt said the victim's elderly mother, Dolores Donohue, 74, escaped the fire, but her adult son died.

He was identified as Kevin Donohue, 55.

Some adjoining units had water damage, but crews were able to contain the flames in the apartment where the fire started. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.