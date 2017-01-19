40th anniversary of snowfall in South Florida

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Story Video: Click here

Thursday is the 40th anniversary of snow falling in South Florida, an anomaly that few people could ever imagine happening in our humid, tropical climate.

When the flakes fell on Jan. 19, 1977, the National Weather Service in Miami said it was the first time in recorded history that snow fell in South Florida.

NWS said snow was seen as far south as Homestead along with reports of snow mixed with rain in the Freeport, Bahamas

Weather observers in West Palm Beach, LaBelle, Hollywood, and Royal Palm Ranger Station in deep South Miami-Dade County.

Before 1977, the NWS said the farthest south snow had been previously observed was along a Fort Myers to Fort Pierce line in February 1899.

What Caused the Historic Phenomena?

Weather experts said 40 years ago a strong Arctic cold front moved quickly down the Florida peninsula from late on Jan. 18 through the pre-dawn hours.

This was coupled with clouds and precipitation associated with an upper level trough followed by the

Arctic front.

Although the temperatures were slightly above freezing when the snow fell, the freezing level on the morning of the 19th was at only 1,500 feet above sea level. Weather experts said this prevented the snow from completely melting before reaching the ground.

NWS said every reporting station in north and central Florida recorded at least a trace of snow from the historic event.

How Much Snow Fell?

West Palm Beach reported its first snowfall on record at 6:10 a.m. and continued to report light snow through 8 a.m.

Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Glenn Glazer said because temperatures were above freezing at the surface, there wasn't much to measure in Palm Beach County.

Tampa measured .20 inches of snow and Plant City, east of Tampa, measured up to 2 inches of the snow!

Snow flurries fells across Broward and Miami-Dade counties between 8 and 9:30 a.m. However, the NWS said Miami International Airport, the official weather reporting site for Miami, did not observe any snow.

Weather stations in Hollywood and Royal Palm Ranger Station in far southern Miami-Dade County reported a trace of snow.

How Cold Did It Get?

The NWS said the first Arctic front moved through the region late on the afternoon of Jan. 16 with temperatures failing to reach 60 degrees in Miami for four days in a row from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20.

The coldest air and snow arrived with the second arctic front on the Jan. 19, 1977. The afternoon high of 47 degrees on that day stands as the second coldest afternoon high on record.

On the morning of Jan. 20, four locations in South Florida tied or set their all-time recorded low temperatures, records which stand to this day.

Below are some of the low temperatures recorded across South Florida on that morning:

Belle Glade: 24 degrees

Royal Palm Ranger Station: 24 degrees (all-time record low at this station)

Palm Beach International Airport: 27 degrees

Fort Lauderdale: 28 degrees (all-time record low at this station)

Miami International Airport: 31 degrees

Miami Beach: 32 degrees (all-time record low at this station)

Scripps Only Content 2017