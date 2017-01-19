Former Florida Atlantic University soccer player sentenced 35 ye - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Former Florida Atlantic University soccer player sentenced 35 years in prison for student's murder

picture by WPTV picture by WPTV

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A former Florida Atlantic University soccer player was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old FAU student in December 2015.

Donovan Henry, 20, was found  guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm on Dec. 12 in the death of 19-year-old Nicholas Acosta.

Acosta was killed during a suspected drug deal at the University Park Apartments, a student-only apartment complex in Boca Baton.

One other man, Rodrick Woods, has pleaded guilty in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced in August. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.