1 Arrested, 1 at large in Boynton boat burglary

1 Arrested, 1 at large in Boynton boat burglary

Police say they have one person in custody and are seeking a second after the theft of a boat and trailer in Boynton Beach.

Police say they were contacted by the owner of Ocean Outboards on Tuesday night when he saw on a surveillance camera a pickup truck enter his lot and drive off with a 34 foot SeaVee.

Responding officers caught up with the truck and tried to pull it over but they say the driver ignored them.

They say the pickup struck several vehicles as it tried to get away but eventually came to a stop in front of the Boynton Beach Inn on West Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Two men in the truck tried to escape but police say they caught up with one of them who was identified as 51-year-old Ernesto Gutierrez.

Police say there was a brief struggle and they had to use a stun gun on Gutierrez.

He was taken to Bethesda Hospital and later admitted for unrelated medical problems, according to police.

The second suspect was last seen jumping a wall in the parking lot of the Inn.

The boat has a value of $250,000 and the trailer is valued at $10,000, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Gutierrez faces charges of burglary, grand theft, resisting without violence, possession of burglary tools and possession of cocaine.

 

 

