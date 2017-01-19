Gator leaps onto Florida airboat live on Facebook - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gator leaps onto Florida airboat live on Facebook

picture by MICHAEL BENTLEY picture by MICHAEL BENTLEY

This unbelievable video was recorded Tuesday on Facebook Live by Tylor Hindery while visiting Florida.

After the gator gets in the boat, everyone scatters trying to get to safety from the massive animal.

The gator then gets stuck briefly on the side of the boat while trying to get back into the water.

WARNING: Strong language on video 

