Twins travel to Washington for inauguration

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Keelie and Rileigh Hanley are going to the President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration.

The girls said they've grown up in a family that has a passion for politics.

"It was my grandpa that had an influence on my mother and had an influence on us. He ran for state legislature and in Pennsylvania, Keelie said.

The 15-year-old twins are used to holding signs in support for a candidate.

"It's such an opportunity for anyone especially someone our age. It's incredible, for anyone it would be amazing because we are part of history. Just witnessing that is going to be amazing," Rileigh said.

Think of the girls as news correspondents. Keelie, who writes for her Suncoast High School newspaper, will be keeping track of every detail.

Keelie says she's ready. "I am going to be taking pictures and I'm going to be writing about everything that I see."

”We have hand warmers, feet warmers jackets, we are definitely going to bundle up. We have some patriotic colors in there too," Rileigh added.

The twins will return to West Palm Beach on Sunday. Their time in D.C. will be printed in the school's newspaper next month.

