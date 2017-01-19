IRC stores cleared after bomb threat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IRC stores cleared after bomb threat

picture by IRC SO picture by IRC SO

UPDATE:

Both Walmart and Sam's Club are back open and have resumed normal operations, according to a spokesperson for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

EARLIER STORY:

A Walmart and Sam's Club have been evacuated in Indian River County, according to the sheriff's office.

The stores are located at 20th St & 58th Ave.

The evacuation is due to a phoned bomb threat, the sheriff's office said.

The St. Lucie County Bomb Squad is on the way to assist Indian River County.

The sheriff's office estimated several hundred employees and shoppers were evacuated as a precaution.

A bomb-sniffing dog is also at the scene.

Deputies ask that you avoid the area.

