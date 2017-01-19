IRC stores cleared after bomb threat

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

Mother disturbed over school employee's lewd texts to 11-year-old

Mother disturbed over school employee's lewd texts to 11-year-old

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

picture by IRC SO

UPDATE:

Both Walmart and Sam's Club are back open and have resumed normal operations, according to a spokesperson for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

EARLIER STORY:

A Walmart and Sam's Club have been evacuated in Indian River County, according to the sheriff's office.

The stores are located at 20th St & 58th Ave.

The evacuation is due to a phoned bomb threat, the sheriff's office said.

The St. Lucie County Bomb Squad is on the way to assist Indian River County.

The sheriff's office estimated several hundred employees and shoppers were evacuated as a precaution.

A bomb-sniffing dog is also at the scene.

Deputies ask that you avoid the area.

Vero Beach Wal-Mart & Sam's Club evacuated due to bomb threat. @IRCSheriff on scene. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/fvgVoZf9O2 — IRCSheriff (@IRCSheriff) January 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.