Construction worker struck, killed

Construction worker struck, killed

A construction worker died when a vehicle struck him Thursday morning in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

George E. Patrick, 46, of Port St. Lucie was trying to move a traffic sign on the exit ramp to CR-512, FHP said.

A truck driven by Daniel Covington, 57, of Sebastian collided with Patrick, the highway patrol said.

Patrick was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to FHP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

