Remembering the day it snowed in South Florida

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

You had to be here to believe it or have video evidence.

40 years ago Thursday, it snowed in West Palm Beach. Not a lot, but for close to 2 hours, we saw flakes fall on the ground, measuring a whopping 0.2 inches.

It's hard to imagine today when it was 82 degrees.

However, Kim Byrne remembers January 19, 1977 like it was yesterday. "Completely opposite of what it was like."

She was in 9th grade and might as well have called it a snow day. Temperatures were above freezing at the surface, so there wasn't much accumulation.

All of South Florida was still in awe.

"We were standing on our chairs looking out the window and the teacher actually dismissed us from class," says Byrne.

Mary Pinak was a senior at Cardinal Newman and the memory never leaves her.

She remembers waking up to what she thought was a dream.

"There was no class to be held until the snow melted," says Pinak.

She wonders when it could happen again.

NewsChannel 5's morning meteorologist Glenn Glazer explained the snow was the result of a series of Arctic cold fronts that came in.

It was the front on January 18th with a little bit of moisture behind that brought the snow.

Glazer says it could happen again. "We need a really cold spell for this to happen again. Hasn't happened yet, but it certainly could."