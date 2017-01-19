Two women with different goals headed to D.C.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Kerry Kensington and Alex Newell Taylor from Palm Beach County are both very excited to go to Washington D.C.

“I’m excited I think it’s going to be a very profound experience," Newell Taylor said.

They're packing and getting ready.

“I’ve got ball gowns and cocktail outfits," Kennsington said.

But they're not going to the same event.

“I'm packing comfortable walking shoes," Newell Taylor said.

Newell Taylor is going to the Women's March on D.C. and Kennsington is going to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“I just decided I couldn’t miss it," Kennsington said.

While both are equally excited to go to the nation's capital, they couldn't be more split on how they felt on election day.

“It’s like, he got it," Kennsington said. "He’s going to take great care of us.”

Newell Taylor said she cried for two days. “It felt like a death in the family.”

Newell Taylor's husband is African-American and she said she is worried about the future.

“I'm concerned we’re going to see 50 years of social justice and civil rights rolled back and we can’t go back," Newell Taylor said. "We have too far to go.”

Kennsington said she believes President-elect Trump is misunderstood.

“I really believe Trump is here to unite the country," Kennsington said.

Both women said they hadn't been very active in politics until this election.

“It’s a movement," Kennsington said,

Newell Taylor also believes she is part of a movement.

“We’re not going away after the 21st (the day of the march)," Newell Taylor said.

She also explained that the Women's March on D.C. is not designed to question the legitimacy of Trump's presidency but rather make their voice heard.

After one of the most divisive elections in U.S. history, what is their message to the other side?

“Give him a chance," Kennsington said.

Newell Taylor said she has spent time to better understand Trump voters, including some of her friends.

“I would invite people, even those who are Trump supporters to stand with us in this march," Newell Taylor said. "You have nothing to lose.”