Two local sisters attending inauguration

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Keelie and Rileigh Hanley are going to the President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The girls told NewsChannel 5 they've grown up in a family that has a passion for politics.

"It was my grandpa that had an influence on my mother and had an influence on us. He ran for state legislature and in Pennsylvania," Keelie said.

The girls are used to holding signs in support for a candidate. But this time the 15-year-old twins will getting all of the attentions.

"It's such an opportunity for anyone especially someone our age. It's incredible, for anyone it would be amazing because we are part of history. Just witnessing that is going to be amazing," Rileigh said.

Think of the girls as correspondents. Keelie, who writes for her Suncoast High School newspaper, will be keeping track of every detail.

She's ready. "I am going to be taking pictures and I'm going to be writing about everything that I see." Rileigh said, "We have hand warmers, feet warmers jackets, we are definitely going to bundle up. We have some patriotic colors in there too," she said.

The twins will return to West Palm Beach on Sunday. Their time in D.C. will be printed in the school's newspaper next month.

