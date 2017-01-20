Trump supporters and detractors pray together

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

On the eve of the presidential inauguration, one local church aimed to bring people together no matter who they voted for.

Singing hymns to heal all hearts, a prayer service at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches focused on one thing - the future of America.

"We always have to give a new person a new chance to begin," said Fred Entin, a member of the church.

Entin is a Hillary Clinton supporter, but the night before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office, he and his partner are praying with an open-mind.

"I know there will be a lot of demonstrations on all the negative part of it, but for myself, I had to learn to turn it around, think positive, just put my car in drive and just go down the road. May be a few speed bumps along the way, but I'm positive about it now," added Entin.

"May we all be blessed with listening hearts and step into tomorrow with a commitment to hear one another," said a speaker during the service.

Senior Pastor Lea Brown held a similar service the day after the presidential elections.

"We are a reflection of the rest of the American society and so some of us voted for President-elect Trump, some of us didn't, some of us didn't vote at all because we're discouraged. Some folks are excited about the future, some people are really afraid," said Brown.

Brown says some people's feelings have not changed, but what has changed is that they are willing to move forward.