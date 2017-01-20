Local woman says Trump paid her $1K dinner bill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local woman says Trump paid her $1K dinner bill

A Lake Worth woman claims she was treated to a nice dinner, thanks to President-elect Donald Trump. 

Michelle Rosser-Seiz posted a picture of her and Trump on Facebook.

She says Trump paid her $1,000 dinner bill Wednesday at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Rosser-Seiz said she traveled to the nation's capital for the inauguration festivities. 

