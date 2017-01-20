Stolen car crashes on I-95, leads to chase - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stolen car crashes on I-95, leads to chase

A 23-year-old West Palm Beach man faces multiple charges after crashing a stolen car on Interstate 95 in northern Palm Beach County early Thursday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Jackson was speeding in a stolen car just before 5 a.m. when he saw a deputy's vehicle and tried to slow down.

 

Investigators said Jackson lost control of the vehicle, crashed along the interstate and fled the scene.

He was later found at a construction site in Palm Beach Gardens and arrested.

Jackson faces multiple burglary charges and trespassing.
 

