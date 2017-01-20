Homicide victim identified in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homicide victim identified in Riviera Beach

Story Video: Click here

Police said a 37-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday morning in Riviera Beach.

The shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West 15th St.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Darrell Wells of Riviera Beach, lying in a grassy area.

Well was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim may have been involved in a verbal altercation before shots were fired. A clear motive has not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information in the homicide should contact Riviera Beach police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.