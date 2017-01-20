Delray to settle suit with Atlantic Crossing

Friday, April 21 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-04-21 13:09:58 GMT
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Tuesday, Delray Beach City Commissioners will discuss settling a lawsuit with the developers of Atlantic Crossing.
Edwards Atlantic, the developer, sued Delray Beach in 2015.
The development argued the city was stalling approval of the mixed-use project, costing developers more than $40 million. The developer also challenged the city on who owned the alleys. A judge dismissed a federal lawsuit, but the developers planned to appeal it. A lawsuit still lingers in state court.
This settlement would save the city from paying any damages. It sets in motion a process of granting developers permission to begin building.
The agreement gives Atlantic Crossing ownership of the alleyways. Atlantic Crossing will move an entrance to one parking garage and provide a two-way street accessing the development from Federal Highway.
Atlantic Crossing is a retail, residential and office plaza planned at the northeast corner of Atlantic Avenue and Federal Highway in downtown Delray Beach.