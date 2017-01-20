Delray to settle suit with Atlantic Crossing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray to settle suit with Atlantic Crossing

Tuesday, Delray Beach City Commissioners will discuss settling a lawsuit with the developers of Atlantic Crossing.

Edwards Atlantic, the developer, sued Delray Beach in 2015.

The development argued the city was stalling approval of the mixed-use project, costing developers more than $40 million. The developer also challenged the city on who owned the alleys. A judge dismissed a federal lawsuit, but the developers planned to appeal it. A lawsuit still lingers in state court. 

This settlement would save the city from paying any damages. It sets in motion a process of granting developers permission to begin building.

The agreement gives Atlantic Crossing ownership of the alleyways. Atlantic Crossing will move an entrance to one parking garage and provide a two-way street accessing the development from Federal Highway.

Atlantic Crossing is a retail, residential and office plaza planned at the northeast corner of Atlantic Avenue and Federal Highway in downtown Delray Beach. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.