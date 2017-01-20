Community supports crash victim's family

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

The Loxahatchee, Acreage and Royal Palm Beach communities are rallying together in one family's time of tragedy.

Dozens participated in a barbeque fundraiser on Friday to help the family of a single father who was killed in a crash in The Acreage.

Tim Musa, owner of Blue Smoke BBQ, says he never knew Scardina, but learned about his crash on a community Facebook page called "The Acreage Speaks." He organized the fundraiser after learning Scardina left behind two little boys and a family in need of financial help.

"God gave me the ability to be good at smoking meat," Musa said. "I figured I could do something to help them out."

Musa bought 142 racks of ribs and began barbequeing at midnight. He made an announcement on Facebook asking people to donate at least $15.00 per rack of spare ribs.

"I haven't had one $15.00 sale yet, "Musa said Friday afternoon.

He said everyone who came by was donating more, and many of them were strangers.

Musa is smoking ribs for donations until about 9:00 p.m. Friday night. He plans to offer more Saturday morning and afternoon, until he sales out. He's selling the ribs at 16389 Okeechobee Boulevard in Loxahatchee.