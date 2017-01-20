Political experts analyze Trump inauguration

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

President Trump’s inaugural address might have been one of the most anticipated speeches in recent memory.



It was one that turned out to be, in many ways, familiar in message and in tone.



“We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no actions,” said President Trump. “Time for empty talk is over.”



“His speech is largely his campaign speech,” said NewsChannel 5’s Political Analyst Brian Crowley.

"He's trashing the establishment, trashing Washington and promising that he's going to return government to the people of the country," said Crowley.



And while that message likely resonated with Trump supporters,

Crowley explains it’s what President Trump didn't say that might have sent an even louder message.



"He has yet really reached out to the people who opposed him and continue to oppose him,” said Crowley. “There wasn’t a sincere effort to bring everyone together.”



Crowley believes our new Commander and Chief’s challenge moving forward is following through..



"I think he spent the last year and a half making a lot of big promises, and now it’s time to do it."



