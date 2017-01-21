Thousands expected at women's march

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.

Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career.

Obama dishes on leadership at 1st event since leaving office

Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.".

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- Today, thousands of people plan to protest the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.

A large crowd is expected to gather at the Meyer Amphitheater for the Women’s March on Palm Beach County.

In Washington D.C. 200,000 people will be descend on the National Mall for the Women’s March on Washington.

Women from across our area, from different backgrounds and walks of life, will be at both events.

Yesterday, many boarded buses to D.C. to make sure their voices are heard.

This comes less than 24 hours after Donald Trump took the oath of office.

Protests are planned today in about 600 cities and towns around the world.

The rally today in downtown West Palm Beach will be from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers expect more than 3,000 people.