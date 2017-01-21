Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned house - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned house

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- St. Lucie County firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned house on Saturday morning.

Firefighters received a call at 9:57 a.m. about the blaze in the 500 block of North 13th Street.

Crews had the fire under control by 10:19 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.