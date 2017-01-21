Police: Man owes more than $56,000 in tolls - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) -- Transit police say they've arrested a New Jersey man who avoided paying tolls nearly 900 times and owes more than $56,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say an officer stopped Alesandel Rodriguez's car Friday morning after it failed to post a payment in an EZ-Pass lane on the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.

Authorities say the car was missing front and rear license plates, and a temporary New York tag inside the vehicle had expired.

Further investigation found the Teaneck man's EZ-Pass accounts were revoked, showing 888 violations and about $56,240 in outstanding fees. Authorities also learned there was a warrant for his arrest.

Rodriguez was charged with theft of service. It wasn't known Saturday if he has retained an attorney.

