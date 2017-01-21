Police: 5 people shot in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: 5 people shot in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating the shooting of five people outside a house in Boynton Beach.

According to police, four adults and one child were shot.

Officers responded to 500 NE 2nd Street in Boynton Beach at 4:23 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.