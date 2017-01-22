Firefighters work house fire in Loxahatchee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters work house fire in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of D Road in Loxahatchee Sunday morning.

PBCFR says a roof collapse has occurred and there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

