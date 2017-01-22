1 Dead in Royal Palm Beach crash

-
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House. More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey. More >>
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person died in a vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Sunday morning.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle traveling eastbound on Southern Boulevard left the roadway to the right for unknown reasons.
PBSO says the passenger front tire struck and mounted the raised curb. The vehicle violently struck a tree, then rotated counterclockwise and struck a cement barrier wall.
The vehicle came to rest with the rear of the vehicle south of the wall and the front of the vehicle perched on top of the wall.
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.Scripps Only Content 2017