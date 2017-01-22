Beachfront owners pay for own storm barrier

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

BAY HEAD, N.J. (AP) -- Oceanfront homeowners in a wealthy New Jersey shore enclave have so little faith in the government's ability to protect them from catastrophic storms that they've spent $5 million of their own money on boulders between their homes and the ocean.

The group in Bay Head, which includes a national Republican fundraising powerhouse, wants a judge to exempt them from a plan by Republican Gov. Chris Christie to erect protective sand dunes along New Jersey's entire 127-mile coastline.

Their homes lie in an area that was devastated by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

They say their rock wall provides better protection than the sand dunes Christie wants, but the state claims otherwise.

GOP fundraiser Lawrence Bathgate says Bay Head doesn't need or want the government's help.