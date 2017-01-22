Thousands attend Women's March rally in WPB

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Many gathered in downtown West Palm Beach at the Meyer Amphitheatre to protest against our new President.

An estimated 5,000 people packed the venue.

The point of the rally was standing together.

"Love and kindness" - that message was sent to President Trump. At this rally many women wanted to bring attention to the issues they say matter the most to them.

"Here because of our reproductive rights and we want to show we're not going to let go of those," says Alexandra Smith.

They also made their voices heard about healthcare and equal pay for men and women.

Many carried signs with their own personal message.

The crowd also wanted to make this a positive message.

"Supposed to be for him to do what he said he's going to do in a positive respectful manner," says Debbie Albeck.

West Palm Beach police increased their patrols because of the crowds, however they reported no issues.