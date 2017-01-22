Firefighters extinguish Loxahatchee house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters extinguish Loxahatchee house fire

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of D Road in Loxahatchee Sunday morning.

Responding crews found a single family home with flames and smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters searched the interior of the home to assure all occupants were outside.

PBCFR says nearby exposures were protected by multiple engine companies and the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

PBCFR says a roof collapse occurred and there are no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist two adults and one child displaced by the fire.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.