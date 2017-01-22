PBSO locates missing, endangered woman

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 18 seasons

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 18 seasons

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Recall: Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken undercooked

Recall: Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken undercooked

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: Dasha was located safely, according to the sheriff's office.

EARLIER:

LAKE PARK, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating 26-year-old Dasha Matthews.

Dasha was last seen Sunday at 2:18 p.m. near the Napleton car dealership on Northlake Boulevard.

She is 5' 3" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt and blue shorts.

Dasha is both deaf and mute with diminished capacity.

She has the mental age level of a child.

PBSO considers her to be Missing and Endangered.

If anyone should come into contact with Dasha Matthews, please contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.