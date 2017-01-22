PBSO locates missing, endangered woman

-
Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:17 AM EDT2017-04-26 07:17:50 GMT
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House. More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-04-25 15:13:30 GMT
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)
Tuesday, April 25 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-04-25 14:14:48 GMT
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey. More >>
Tuesday, April 25 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-04-25 13:23:03 GMT
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
Story Video: Click here
UPDATE: Dasha was located safely, according to the sheriff's office.
EARLIER:
LAKE PARK, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating 26-year-old Dasha Matthews.
Dasha was last seen Sunday at 2:18 p.m. near the Napleton car dealership on Northlake Boulevard.
She is 5' 3" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt and blue shorts.
Dasha is both deaf and mute with diminished capacity.
She has the mental age level of a child.
PBSO considers her to be Missing and Endangered.
If anyone should come into contact with Dasha Matthews, please contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.Scripps Only Content 2017