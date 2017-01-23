Power outages reported - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Power outages reported

Residents living several communities in South Florida reported power outages as a line of storms moved though.

Florida Power and Light is working to restore electricity to several thousand homes and businesses.

Police agencies have so far not reported any major issues or damage.

However, unconfirmed damage has been reported at Donald Ross Rd and Central Blvd., and near the Juno pier.

 

