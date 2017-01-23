Storms knock out power to thousands of customers

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

Story Video: Click here

Overnight storms knocked out power to thousands of people.

Downed power lines occurred at Donald Ross Road just east of Alternate A1A in Palm Beach Gardens.

At 4:30 a.m., eastbound Donald Ross Road is closed at this location as crews repair this line.

Several power poles snapped in this storm, and now the power line is on the ground.

A FPL representative at the scene said the line is de-energized and no threat to the public.

FPL said 1,800 crew members are ready to help with repairs this morning.

All schools are open Monday morning.

Powerline down along Donald Ross Rd. east of Alt A1A. Saw FPL here assessing the damage @WPTV pic.twitter.com/o7LjAy7W62 — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) January 23, 2017

For the latest outage updates, visit https://t.co/wyM29tUAb9. — FPL (@insideFPL) January 23, 2017

.@stluciesheriff office tells me no issues right now. Lots of alarms going off because of the thunder. Stay safe. @WPTV — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) January 23, 2017