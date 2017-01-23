Dwyer HS closed Monday for 'apparent tornado' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dwyer HS closed Monday for 'apparent tornado'

picture by CHARLIE KEEGAN, WPTV picture by CHARLIE KEEGAN, WPTV
picture by CHARLIE KEEGAN, WPTV picture by CHARLIE KEEGAN, WPTV

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The Palm Beach County School District said William T. Dwyer High School is closed Monday for "apparent tornado damage."  All other public schools are open.

PHOTOS: Look at more pictures of storm damage

The school district is asking that teachers and staff not come to school, saying the campus is not secure or safe.

Storm debris, including roofing material, siding and plywood, was scattered around the school.

An emergency manager told FOX 29 the storm broke windows, damaged an air conditioning unit, the roof, multiple baseball dugouts, and knocked over trees all over campus. 

The Benjamin School's Upper Campus in Palm Beach Gardens is also closed Monday for storm damage. Wind blew part of a bleacher from that school into Central Boulevard.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the area but is dispatching a team to investigate.

Ron Anzivino was on his morning bicycle ride when he saw the damage behind Dwyer High School.

“It was blowing quite strong,” he said. “But the houses were so well-built, they’re hurricane-proof, that I didn’t get a real sense of the damage until I came out on my bike.”

Palm Beach County schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa is scheduled to tour the school at 2:30 this afternoon. 

