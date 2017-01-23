Dwyer HS closed Monday for 'apparent tornado'

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The Palm Beach County School District said William T. Dwyer High School is closed Monday for "apparent tornado damage." All other public schools are open.

The school district is asking that teachers and staff not come to school, saying the campus is not secure or safe.

Storm debris, including roofing material, siding and plywood, was scattered around the school.

An emergency manager told FOX 29 the storm broke windows, damaged an air conditioning unit, the roof, multiple baseball dugouts, and knocked over trees all over campus.

The Benjamin School's Upper Campus in Palm Beach Gardens is also closed Monday for storm damage. Wind blew part of a bleacher from that school into Central Boulevard.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the area but is dispatching a team to investigate.

Ron Anzivino was on his morning bicycle ride when he saw the damage behind Dwyer High School.

“It was blowing quite strong,” he said. “But the houses were so well-built, they’re hurricane-proof, that I didn’t get a real sense of the damage until I came out on my bike.”

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the area but is dispatching a team to investigate.

Palm Beach County schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa is scheduled to tour the school at 2:30 this afternoon.

Incredible! take a look at some of the damage behind Dwyer HS in PBG from this morning's storms. Debris covers the baseball field. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/BOVnS8BX1p — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) January 23, 2017

IMPORTANT- William T. Dwyer HS is CLOSED today - apparent tornado damage. ALL OTHER DISTRICT SCHOOLS are open for regular schedules — PBCSD (@pbcsd) January 23, 2017

Dwyer teachers and staff - please do NOT come to school to assist at this time. Campus not secured or safe. — PBCSD (@pbcsd) January 23, 2017

