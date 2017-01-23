Storms shatter car windows in Palm Beach Gardens

Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might... More >> Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work. More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
Posted: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:13 AM EDT
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.
Story Video: Click here
Residents in the Mirabella community of Palm Beach Gardens experienced some scary moments overnight as storms swept through South Florida.
Some people living along Isla Verde Way reported car and home windows shattered along with damaged mailboxes.
“A 1:45 a.m., the whole house shook. You could hear glass breaking. We just huddled together until it stopped and there’s damage everywhere. Broken glass, cars broken,” said one resident.
Palm fronds were blocking roads and signs were knocked down.
“Everything was shaking. There was no doubt that it was a tornado coming through,” said another resident.
First responders were dispatched to the community.
No injuries have been reported.
