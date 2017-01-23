Storms shatter car windows in Palm Beach Gardens

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Recall: Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken undercooked

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Hope for preemies as artificial womb helps tiny lambs grow

Residents in the Mirabella community of Palm Beach Gardens experienced some scary moments overnight as storms swept through South Florida.

Some people living along Isla Verde Way reported car and home windows shattered along with damaged mailboxes.

“A 1:45 a.m., the whole house shook. You could hear glass breaking. We just huddled together until it stopped and there’s damage everywhere. Broken glass, cars broken,” said one resident.

Palm fronds were blocking roads and signs were knocked down.

“Everything was shaking. There was no doubt that it was a tornado coming through,” said another resident.

First responders were dispatched to the community.

No injuries have been reported.

This piece of tile is lodged into the bumper of this car. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/WuOPIIHKrN — Alex Hagan (@AlexHagan_WPTV) January 23, 2017

Storm breaks windows of families cars here in Mirabella of PBG. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/KdWh24ypCX — Alex Hagan (@AlexHagan_WPTV) January 23, 2017

On Jog Rd near Mirabella Drive in PBG. Debris blocking roadway. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/J3O7CBgYzJ — Alex Hagan (@AlexHagan_WPTV) January 23, 2017

Picking up as we head into Palm Beach Gardens. Heavy rain. Lightning. Strong wind @WPTV pic.twitter.com/epwq8CoROS — Alex Hagan (@AlexHagan_WPTV) January 23, 2017

