The Benjamin School's Upper campus closed Monday

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

The Benjamin School's Upper School campus in Palm Beach Gardens is closed Monday after school officials said it was "hit by a tornado."

Damage caused a loss of power, several trees and downed wires at the campus on Grandiflora Road.

A Facebook post on the school's site said a parking lot is littered with debris with fences badly damaged and bleachers destroyed.

Chopper 5 spotted a substantial amount of debris scattered across the football field.

There is limited or no access by telephone until power is restored and access to buildings becomes available.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the school but is dispatching a team to the area to investigate.

The Lower and Middle school campuses of the Benjamin School are open today.

Upper School campus hit by tornado overnight. All Upper School classes are cancelled today. LS/MS campus is open. — The Benjamin School (@BenjaminBucs) January 23, 2017

