The Benjamin School's Upper campus closed Monday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The Benjamin School's Upper campus closed Monday

Story Video: Click here

The Benjamin School's Upper School campus in Palm Beach Gardens is closed Monday after school officials said it was "hit by a tornado."

Damage caused a loss of power, several trees and downed wires at the campus on Grandiflora Road. 

A Facebook post on the school's site said a parking lot is littered with debris with fences badly damaged and bleachers destroyed.  

Chopper 5 spotted a substantial amount of debris scattered across the football field. 

There is limited or no access by telephone until power is restored and access to buildings becomes available.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the school but is dispatching a team to the area to investigate.

The Lower and Middle school campuses of the Benjamin School are open today.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.