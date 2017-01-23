NWS confirms EF0 tornado hit Juno Beach, damaging pier and mobil - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

NWS confirms EF0 tornado hit Juno Beach, damaging pier and mobile home

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a EF0 tornado packing winds of 80-85 mph struck Juno Beach, damaging a mobile home park and causing the pier to be closed.

The strong winds ripped off the roof of at least one home at the Juno Beach condos located at 14661 U.S. 1

An 83-year-old resident named Martha said she was sleeping inside her mobile home when the storm tore through the area.

“It sounded like a big, big strong wind and then after that it sounded like a big truck dumped a ton of bricks.  The noise was very scary. I got up and the bed was shaking,” said Martha.

She then got up to investigate what happened and discovered the damage.

“I got a flashlight and looked around and looked in the back … and then the front and said, 'not again' (after seeing the roof damage),” said Martha.

The resident said her home was damaged by hurricanes Jeanne and Frances in 2004.  She said she didn't know if she would continue to live at the location after Monday's storms. 

Juno Beach Pier Damaged

Wooden panels were torn off the railing at the Juno Beach Pier, prompting officials to close it on Monday. 

The roof of a nearby lifeguard stand was also ripped off.

Crews were at the Juno Beach Park on Monday morning cleaning up downed trees and limbs.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.