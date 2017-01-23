NWS confirms EF0 tornado hit Juno Beach, damaging pier and mobile home

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a EF0 tornado packing winds of 80-85 mph struck Juno Beach, damaging a mobile home park and causing the pier to be closed.

1/23:Initial reports from survey team in Palm Beach, Juno Beach Damage was a high end EF0 Tornado (80-85mph) still surveying the area — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 23, 2017

The strong winds ripped off the roof of at least one home at the Juno Beach condos located at 14661 U.S. 1

An 83-year-old resident named Martha said she was sleeping inside her mobile home when the storm tore through the area.

“It sounded like a big, big strong wind and then after that it sounded like a big truck dumped a ton of bricks. The noise was very scary. I got up and the bed was shaking,” said Martha.

She then got up to investigate what happened and discovered the damage.

“I got a flashlight and looked around and looked in the back … and then the front and said, 'not again' (after seeing the roof damage),” said Martha.

The resident said her home was damaged by hurricanes Jeanne and Frances in 2004. She said she didn't know if she would continue to live at the location after Monday's storms.

Juno Beach Pier Damaged

Wooden panels were torn off the railing at the Juno Beach Pier, prompting officials to close it on Monday.

The roof of a nearby lifeguard stand was also ripped off.

Crews were at the Juno Beach Park on Monday morning cleaning up downed trees and limbs.

Storm damage at Juno Beach mobile home park. Resident was sleeping inside when this happened. She wasn't hurt @WPTV pic.twitter.com/AaCVZfHQSK — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) January 23, 2017

