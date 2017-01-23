5 Injured in Boynton Beach shootings

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured five people Saturday afternoon outside a house in Boynton Beach.

According to police, four adults and a 6-year-old boy were shot.

Officers responded to 500 NE 2nd Street in Boynton Beach at 4:23 p.m.

Witnesses who didn't want give their names say they were just enjoying the afternoon.

"I was laying in bed and next thing you know you heard a lot of gunshots. Pop, pop, pop like a firecracker," said one neighbor.

Many expressed frustration that a child was one of the victims, "Children are involved. You have children running up and down the street. You bust out of nowhere and come shoot up somebody."

Police identified the victims as:

Julian Daley, 33

David Daley, 28

Kareem Daley, 30

Joslyn Pierre Louis, 26

Calvin Daniel Jr.,6

None of their injuries are life threatening.

Detectives are receiving conflicting reports of what occurred. Witnesses are urged to come forward with information by contacting Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

City Leaders Ask For Help From Community

Palm Beach County Distric 7 Commissioner Mack Bernard and City Commissioner Christina Romelus held a news conference Monday to discuss this and other recent shootings in the city.