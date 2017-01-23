Police: Woman tresspassed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:18 PM EDT 2017-04-27 01:18:13 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:18 PM EDT 2017-04-27 01:18:13 GMT
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might... More >> Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work. More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:17 AM EDT 2017-04-26 07:17:50 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:17 AM EDT 2017-04-26 07:17:50 GMT
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:13 AM EDT 2017-04-25 15:13:30 GMT Updated: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:15 AM EDT 2017-04-25 15:15:53 GMT The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
More >>
A woman was arrested Friday after police say she trespassed at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's Palm Beach home and club.
Club security called police to report that the woman was illegally on the grounds and would not leave.
Palm Beach police found Kelly Ann Weidman, 51, of Clearwater on the property. She stated that she had walked on the property and smeared bananas on vehicles that were parked in the parking lot.
SPECIAL REPORT: Donald Trump's past, future in Palm Beach
She also said that she had gone inside, found a computer, and typed "F***UTrumpB." She also stated that she had moved balloons from inside the building to bushes outside.
When asked why she was on the property, she stated that she wanted to make a statement about being "cyber attacked," and that no one would listen to her, and she wanted to be arrested.
A security officer said that Weidman had come by car to the property earlier, but was turned away. She returned to the sprawling estate on foot.
Related: Local small business owner says flight restrictions during president's visits will ground business Report highlights possible flight restrictions when President-elect Trump visits Mar-a-Lago Special Section: Donald Trump
Scripps Only Content 2017